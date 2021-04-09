The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have announced that the federal income tax filing due date has been automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.
In response, City of St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly has extended the earnings tax filing deadline from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021, to mirror the federal deadlines. Taxpayers don't need to file any additional forms to qualify for this automatic extension.
“Again, this year, we have made the decision to mirror the Treasury Department and IRS tax filing deadline for the earnings tax,” said Daly. “The process of filing your earnings taxes remains the same. Only the deadline is changing.”
The City of St. Louis earnings tax has been around since 1959 and is the top funding source for city services. It’s a flat 1% tax based upon equity and fairness, because it’s income based. Those individuals and companies who make more, pay more.
More than 4,000 American jurisdictions have a local earnings/income tax, where the cost of the urban core is spread among the people who live around the cities and utilize their services. Cities utilize this type of tax to avoid burdening only those who live in the cities with increased real estate and property taxes.
Retention of the earnings tax is on the April 6, 2021 ballot.
For more information go to https://tinyurl.com/yj3f45x8.
