St. Louis County has been awarded an $18.2 million federal grant to improve West Florissant Avenue. The funds will be used to rebuild 1.5 miles of West Florissant Avenue, from Stein Road to Ferguson Avenue, through the towns of Ferguson and Dellwood.
The project includes road and sidewalk enhancements, providing better access points to businesses along the corridor and creating shared-use paths for cyclists and pedestrians. The work also will include upgrading traffic signals, adding crosswalks, and installing medians. Sidewalks will be made ADA compliant.
“This is a transformative project that we have been working on since I took office,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “Thank you to our Congressional delegation, including Senator Blunt and Congresswoman Bush, for making this a priority.”
While West Florissant Avenue is one of the major thoroughfares in St. Louis County, carrying 30,000 vehicles per day, it fails to meet the needs of the many people in the community who do not have access to a vehicle.
Studies have shown that over 1,000 pedestrians access the corridor daily, with many walkers and bike riders traveling to public transit locations and employment sites
“Designating and funding West Florissant as a Great Streets project in the cities of Ferguson and Dellwood will enhance mobility and safety on the route and, consequently, improve economic conditions in a community that for many years has endured disinvestment and neglect,” Dr. Page said.
“We have already invested more than $7 million over the last four years toward improving West Florissant Avenue. Designating the thoroughfare as a Great Streets Project closes the gaps in funding and will truly transform this vital corridor.”
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis center and a Mercy Clinic, which opened earlier this year, have all been established on West Florissant since 2014.
“This street is more than a carrier of vehicles,” Page said. “It represents what is possible. It represents history that cannot be our future.”
Construction should begin in spring of 2024 with completion scheduled for the summer of 2026.
