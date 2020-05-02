Federal judge denies temporary restraining order in St. Louis homeless tent camp lawsuit

St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.