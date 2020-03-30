The principal of Duchesne Elementary School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Ferguson-Florissant School District reported on Monday, March 30. According to the school website, Sheila Ward is the principal.
“The principal was exposed to an individual who tested positive while the district was on spring break and has not been in contact with students or staff since that time,” the district reported. “The principal learned of the positive result last night.”
The Ferguson-Florissant School District began online instruction on March 18 through March 20 and was on spring break last week.
Online instruction resumed on Monday and is scheduled to continue through April 22 in compliance with the county’s Stay at Home order.
Avoiding to this district website, Ward came to the Ferguson-Florissant School District in 1996, and her 20-year service to the district includes reading specialist, Summer Learning Academy instructional coordinator, Reading Recovery teacher leader, and coordinator for Communication Arts K-6, libraries, and PROBE.
She began her career as a special education teacher in the St. Louis Public School District in 1991 and became a Reading Recovery teacher in the Webster Groves School District in 1994.
She is a graduate of Maryville University with a doctorate of Educational Leadership and Master of Arts in Educational Processes from Maryville University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.