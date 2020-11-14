The three-year terms of Ferguson-Florissant School Board members Scott Ebert and Dr. Courtney Graves expire in April 2021. Declarations of Candidacy may be picked up in the Office of the Superintendent at 8855 Dunn Rd. in Hazelwood from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, filing will be held by appointment only. Requests for appointments can be made by phone (314) 687-1912 or by sending an email to Heike Janis at hjanis@fergflor.org.
When you come to file your candidacy, please wear a mask; if you do not have one, a mask will be provided. You will be asked to complete a COVID-19 screening before you come to the appointment.
The only exceptions to appointments are the first and last day of filing when the office will be open. Filing opens Tuesday, December 15 and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 19. If you declare your candidacy on the first or last day of filing, you will be required to complete a COVID-19 screener before entering the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.