The Ferguson-Florissant School District is suspending food distribution for the week of April 6 after one of its bus drivers who had been supporting food distribution at McCluer North High School died of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 5.
Another district bus driver, who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday, April 4. That driver supported food distribution from Cross Keys Middle School prior to spring break.
The district also learned that a McCluer North staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 4.
“We were not aware of any employee experiencing symptoms while working,” Superintendent Joseph Davis wrote to district families on April 5 after reporting this news.
The district previously reported that an elementary school principal tested positive for the virus on March 30. She was exposed to an individual who tested positive while the district was on spring break and has not been in contact with students or staff since that time, the district stated.
“None of the employees have worked since spring break,” Davis wrote, and they only learned of their positive results late on Saturday.
“It has been more than 14 days since they worked, and anyone exposed would likely have experienced symptoms; however, we are honoring our commitment to clear communication and want you to be informed.”
David advised anyone experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath (even mild symptom) to contact their physician’s office “and tell them that you were possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19.”
Davis said the district is seeking other alternatives for food distribution and will provide an update to when a plan is in place.
“These are incredibly difficult times especially as we are more isolated from one another,” Davis wrote. “Even though we are apart physically, I know that together we will get through this crisis.”
