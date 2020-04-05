The Ferguson-Florissant School District is suspending food distribution for the week of April 6 after one of its bus drivers who had been supporting food distribution at McCluer North High School died of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 5.
Another district bus driver, who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday, April 4. That driver supported food distribution from Cross Keys Middle School prior to spring break.
The district also learned that a McCluer North staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 4.
“We were not aware of any employee experiencing symptoms while working,” Superintendent Joseph Davis wrote to district families on April 5 after reporting this news.
The district previously reported that an elementary school principal tested positive for the virus on March 30. She was exposed to an individual who tested positive while the district was on spring break and has not been in contact with students or staff since that time, the district stated.
“None of the employees have worked since spring break,” Davis wrote, and they only learned of their positive results late on Saturday.
“It has been more than 14 days since they worked, and anyone exposed would likely have experienced symptoms; however, we are honoring our commitment to clear communication and want you to be informed.”
David advised anyone experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath (even mild symptom) to contact their physician’s office “and tell them that you were possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19.”
Davis said the district is seeking other alternatives for food distribution and will provide an update to when a plan is in place.
“These are incredibly difficult times especially as we are more isolated from one another,” Davis wrote. “Even though we are apart physically, I know that together we will get through this crisis.”
Riverview Gardens suspends food service
Though noting that no COVID-19 case had been reported in the district, the Riverview Gardens also suspended its food service on Sunday.
“Effective immediately, our student meal and assignment packet distribution events have been cancelled,” the district wrote to famuilis.
“As a district, we remain commited to serving the needs of our families; however, recent developments around the country related to the coronavirus pandemic have made the risk associated with continuing distribution events too great. The safety of our community is our top priority.”
U. City Schools serving food Tuesdays and Fridays
The School District of University City is now offering to-go meals 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
On Tuesdays, families can pick up breakfasts, lunches and dinners to last each student three days. On Fridays, families can pick up four breakfasts, lunches and dinners to last each student four days.
Meals are available for all children of district families.
The pick-up locations are Barbara C. Jordan Elementary, Jackson Park Elementary, Pershing Elementary and Brittany Woods Middle Schools. Flynn Park Elementary is no longer a pick-up site. Flynn Park families should go to nearby Jackson Park Elementary School to pick up their meals.
Those picking up meals should bring a grocery bag or a small cooler to take food home. All meals will be delivered curbside to vehicles and at marked sidewalk locations for walkups to follow public health recommendations on social distancing.
Residents are advised to stay in their vehicles when picking up meals. Let the staff member know how many meals are needed by either writing the number of meals needed and making it visible through the passenger side windshield or rolling down the window and verbally letting the team member know. However, note that CDC studies indicate the novel coronavirus has been transmitted through droplets emitted when speaking, and the louder one speaks the further such droplets are projected. After opening the trunk, the requested number of meals will be placed inside the vehicle.
Accommodations for food delivery can be made for families who are without transportation or unable to leave their homes. Please contact Gary Spiller at gspiller@ucityschools.org.
For more information, visit https://www.ucityschools.org/GrabandGo.
Food service continues in other districts with some changes
Normandy Schools Collaborative is distributing meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday on the week of April 6 due to Friday being a district holiday. Next week it will move to two days a week, Monday and Thursday, with bus drop-offs and pick ups at the schools. The schools will be open 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See www.normandysc.org/covid19.
Jennings Public Schools is now only distributing meals on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, giving out five meals for the whole week. It eliminated the Wednesday meal give-away days. The district still distributes groceries on Fridays.
Though there were reports on social media that the Hazelwood School District also suspended its meal delivery program, the district is continuing food service with additional safety precautions for staff preparing and serving. See https://www.hazelwoodschools.org/Page/7455.
St. Louis Public Schools also is continuing its food service. See www.slps.org/meals.
