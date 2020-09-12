The court monitor will hold a hearing on the DOJ Ferguson Police Department case at 11 a.m. Tuesday. September 22. Due to the spread of COVID-19 and public safety concerns, the public will be able to listen to the hearing via telephone, but no in person appearances are allowed. To listen, call (669) 254-5252 and provide meeting ID 160-670-3965.
Any person wishing to provide written comments regarding the status of the implementation of the consent decree may send a written submission of no more than five pages to the monitor at Fergusonmonitor@hoganlovells.com by 5 p.m. Monday, September 21. Persons making written submissions must include their full names. The monitor will forward all timely submissions to the parties and the court for review and consideration before the hearing.
