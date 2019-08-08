The Center for Social Empowerment, The Vine, and Walker Leadership Institute join forces to host community events on August 8 and 9 and join with Civic Saturday on August 10 to gather the region together and strengthen a call to civic engagement as the community remembers the 5th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death and the Ferguson Uprising. Programming includes:
- 2019 Advocacy Institute Gathering (supported by the Missouri Health Foundation)
- The Vine at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 33 North Clay, Ferguson, 63135
- o Thursday, August 8, 7-9 p.m. Concert of Remembrance
- o Friday, August 9, 8:30 a.m. Registration & Check-in
- § 9-11: 30 a.m. Session One: How can faith-rooted and socially other-ed communities increase civic participation?
- § 12-1:30 p.m. Memorial observance at the site of Michael Brown’s shooting
- § 2-430 p.m. Session Two: How has Michael Brown and the death of others influenced your vocational call as a faith practitioner engaged in social/civic activism?
Held by The Center for Social Empowerment, Walker Leadership Institute, The Vine, and Civic Saturday
- University of Missouri, Summit Ballroom in the J.C. Penney building, 1 University Dr, St. Louis, 63121
- o Saturday, August 10 10 a.m. - Noon. Civic Saturday
- § Featuring poetry by Victoria Walls, music, community conversation, selections from provocative American texts, and a “civic sermon” from Citizen University founder and author Eric Liu.
- § Civic Saturday brings together friends and strangers to nurture civic spirit; it is a place for people to connect face-to-face and reflect on what it means to be a powerful citizen.
- § More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civic-saturday-in-st-louis-tickets-65267640269
Civic Saturday is a growing national program that creates a shared sense of civic purpose. This program was developed by Citizen University, a nonprofit dedicated to building a culture of powerful, responsible citizenship across the country.
Civic Saturday is free and open to the public.
“In a time when politics is so fiercely polarized, we want to appreciate anew the simple miracle of democratic citizenship,” said Eric Liu, Citizen University founder and CEO. “We created Civic Saturday in response to the deep disconnectedness and cynicism in our culture, and have found that they are a gathering like no other.”
“This time of gathering among diverse peoples encourages reflection, deep conversation and strategizing in response to the present assault on what our nation and faith traditions believe are inalienable and right,” said F. Willis Johnson, executive director of The Center of Social Empowerment. “Our task is never to forget nor give hope.”
