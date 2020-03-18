Ferguson-Florissant District delivering meals to students in the community amid school closures

The Ferguson-Florissant School District (FFSD) Food Service Department has prepared meals to deliver to students within its communities. All students, including those not within the school district, will have access to free meals from Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 20, and from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3.
“Today was the first day and it has been going extremely well,” said director of food service Antonio Adams. “A lot of preparation with our department and transportation has been underway and we’ve been able to deliver approximately 250-300 meals for breakfast.”
The meal delivery service is part of the district’s effort to ensure all students have the opportunity to nutritious meals while it is closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus. Meals are being delivered to 220 locations across the district by school buses, and distributed from Cross Keys Middle School, McCluer North, and the STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High School (give the times for this). The sites are for meal pick-up only and students should not stay on the campus to eat.
“I believe we’re meeting the needs of our community and to experience it first hand is truly incredible,” said Adams.
The district announced on Saturday, March 14, that all of its campuses will be closed until April 3. Teachers also underwent training on using Google Classroom for online instruction. Students will continue their usual instruction virtually through Friday, March 20. The district will be on spring break from March 21–27 and there will not be any instruction. Online instruction will resume the following week.
