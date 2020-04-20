Ferguson-Florissant, Riverview Gardens resume food service

The Ferguson-Florissant and Riverview Gardens school districts will resume food service after suspending them over public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Monday, April 20, Ferguson-Florissant is distributing drive-through meals at two locations, The Savoy Banquet Center, 119 S. Florissant Rd. in Ferguson, and Empower North County at Trinity Church, 3515 Shackelford Rd. in Florissant.
The district will distribute meals at the Savoy 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. On Mondays, breakfast and lunch items for two days will be served. On Wednesdays, breakfast and lunch items for three days will be served.
The district will distribute five days of breakfast and lunch items at Trinity Church Parking Lot 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.
The district is working with other partners and potential partners and hopes to have additional distribution points available soon, according to Superintendent Joseph Davis.
Starting Tuesday, April 21, Riverview Gardens will distribute drive-through meals (and assignment packets) 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Zion Travelers Church, 351 Chambers Rd., and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 West Florissant Ave.
Students do not need to be present. Social distancing will be practiced. The preferred pick-up method is drive-through, but practice social distancing if you cannot drive to the location.
Packets for early childhood, elementary and middle school students will be available at each location. High school assignments are only available online.
In addition to the distribution points, the district thanked community partners Foundation 240, Little Bit Foundation, Saint Louis Area Food Bank, and Soulfisher Ministries.
All area school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year; however, teachers are continuing online instruction with students.
For more information, visit www.fergflor.org/united or www.rgsdmo.org.
