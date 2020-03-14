Ferguson-Florissant School District will be closed March 18 through April 3, FFSD Superintendent Joseph Davis announced on Saturday, March 14 at a press conference.
“As you are aware, national, state, and county emergency declarations have been made,” Davis said. “In addition County Executive Sam Page has prohibited gatherings of more than 250 excluding schools, places of worship, and a few other exceptions. In addition St. Louis County has two individuals with confirmed coronavirus infections.
In light of this information the Board of Education held an emergency meeting today and voted to accept the Superintendent’s recommendation to close FFSD schools in response to COVID-19.”
Students will have a half day attendance on Monday, March 16, so staff can receive additional training in online instruction, and students will have a full day on March 17 to distribute devices and materials to continue teaching and learning while students are at home. FFSD’s spring break is scheduled for March 21-29, and we will not provide instruction during that time.
All athletic activities and other events including before and after care and the Child Development Center are cancelled during the school closure.
Many of the district’s students rely on meals they receive from school, and the district is making preparations for meal distribution in the event of a prolonged school closure. Food service and transportation staff are preparing to distribute meals to students on days schools are closed excluding the scheduled spring break, March 21-29.
“As we shared previously, children are far less likely to be affected by the virus, but they may be anxious about the virus based on what they’ve heard,” Davis said. “You can be a calming presence for your child.”
Helpful information is available at Talking to Children about COVID-19 (Coronavirus): A Parent Guide.
“Again, as part of our comprehensive safety and security plan, CUBES, we committed at the start of the school year to clear communication,” Davis said. “This is a continually evolving situation, and we will provide updates as additional relevant information is available.”
Davis suggested these links for more information:
