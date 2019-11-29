The monitor for the Consent Decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and Ferguson will host a community event on Wednesday, December 11 from 6-7 p.m. at the Ferguson Community Center (1050 Smith Ave), Room #4. All members of the community are invited to attend and to ask questions regarding the Consent Decree implementation process.
In addition, there will be a quarterly status hearing on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 14-South at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, 111 So. 10th St. in St. Louis. Members of the public, in addition to the monitor and counsel for the parties, will be allowed to speak at the hearing. Any member of the public who wishes to speak at the hearing may do so by appearing at Courtroom 14-South between 9:30 and 9:50 a.m. on the day of the hearing to register.
Counsel and parties to the case will be given the opportunity to speak first. Statements by members of the public will be taken in the order of the sign-up sheet and will be limited to five minutes each. All persons speaking must speak from the lectern, state their names, and direct their comments to the Court.
