Healthy Blue Missouri awarded The Ferguson Youth Initiative (FYI) a $20,000 grant to address social health problems that contribute to homelessness, poverty, and family crises.
According to a news release, the grant will enable FYI to network with other community organizations through Healthy Blue’s “Aunt Bertha” website, which provides public access to nonprofit social health resources, according to Aaron M. Harris, FYI executive director.
“Our programs address social issues by empowering youth, and through this network, we will be able to extend our range and broaden our impact in the community,” Harris said.
FYI’s Drop-In afterschool program provides teens in Ferguson and neighboring communities a safe place for supportive social activities and mentoring.
FYI Next Steps prepares teens to enter the workforce through job training and placement with local employers.
SPOT 394 and SLAM, respectively, offer teens a monthly opportunity to play pick-up sports and showcase creative talents through artistic expression, including spoken word, karaoke, singing, rapping, dancing, comedic talents, painting and sketching.
FYI plans to launch an E-Sports Program and a leadership program for 6th & 7th grade students during the current school year.
“This new resource for FYI will provide community teens with the information, tools and support they need to lead a healthy and productive lifestyle,” Jeff Davis, Healthy Blue president, said. “Healthy Blue provides support and relief that meet the needs of the whole person, both physical and emotional, including food, housing, job training and emergency support.”
FYI is located at 106 Church Street, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135.
For additional information, call (314) 749-4379 or send an email to info@fyifergyouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.