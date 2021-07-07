Food insecurity issues cannot be shelved because fewer COVID cases are being reported. It remains a problem for families throughout the St. Louis area and state. Nearly one in six Missouri residents lacks reliable access to healthy food.
SSM Health DePaul Hospital and the St. Louis Area Foodbank have partnered to reduce food insecurity in North St. Louis County through the Food is Medicine program. The “Feeding America” initiative is funded by the Anthem Foundation and the Foodbank recently received a $65,000 grant.
Respective hospital staffs will screen patients for food insecurity. If a need is identified, patients will receive enough food for several meals for themselves and their household when they are discharged.
They will be connected with the Foodbank for additional food, nutrition education and valuable community resources. This includes assistance with applying to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“Food insecurity is a significant health care concern in our community,” SSM Health DePaul Hospital President Tina Garrison said.
“By partnering with these organizations to try to meet even a portion of the food security needs is the first step in meeting the full health care needs in this area.”
Meredith Knopp, president and CEO of the St. Louis Area Foodbank, said the partnership is instrumental “in helping break cycles of food insecurity right here in our backyard.”
“The generous investment from Anthem will help us truly transform lives to ensure fewer people go to bed hungry, and more people are living healthier, longer lives.”
In June, SSM Health DePaul Hospital and St. Louis Area Foodbank joined with Operation Food Search to host a food distribution event at the DePaul Hospital campus. The event provided food to over 160 families.
There will also be a grand opening event for the food pantry later this summer, and the grant is part of a $1 million gift made by the Anthem Foundation to Feeding America.
