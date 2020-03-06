Services for beloved 4th Ward Alderman Sam Moore, who passed away on February 25, will be taking place this weekend.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 2-7 p.m. at Williams Temple COGIC (1500 N. Union). A civic ceremony will take place during the visitation from 4-6 p.m.
An additional visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Williams Temple with a funeral to take place immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m., also at Williams Temple.
