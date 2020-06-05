Funeral arrangements have been made for retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Captain and former Moline Acres Police Chief David Dorn.
Captain Dorn, 78, was tragically shot and killed by looters while providing security at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry early Tuesday morning.
There will be a public visitation from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church (915 N. Taylor Ave.)
A private funeral will be held for family, dignitaries and police personnel on Wednesday morning. Captain Dorn will be laid to rest at Valhalla Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
Due to public health concerns, facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be required.
Flowers may be sent to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on the day of the visitation. Any monetary donations are requested to be made to CrimeStoppers, BackStoppers, or to www.Fundly.com/captain-David-Dorn-memorial-fund.
