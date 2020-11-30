Cardinal Gregory

Cardinal Wilton Gregory

Pope Francis ordained Wilton Gregory Cardinal on Saturday, November 28, 2020.  This makes Gregory, who served as Bishop in Belleville, Illinois from 1994 to 2004, the first African American appointed Cardinal by the Catholic Church.  He joined a Rwandan, Antoine Kambanda, who was made an Archbishop of Kigali in January 2019, as the first Black Cardinals to be appointed in history of the Catholic Church.  This was deliberate in light of Pope Francis' concerns about diversity in the church, particularly following the murder of George Floyd in the U.S., which he spoke out vehemently against.

