The St. Louis Department of Health selected Affinia Healthcare to provide COVID-19 testing to the City’s first responders, including EMS, police and firefighters. The health department will provide COVID-19 test kits and supporting staff training, as requested.
Dr. Kendra Holmes, Affinia’s vice president and COO, said first responders are a priority group for COVID-19 testing. “Testing of first responders is a very important step to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among these critical public service providers and those receiving their assistance, therefore keeping the community safe as well.”
Director of Health for the City of St. Louis, Dr. Fredrick Echols, said ensuring the City’s first responders are free of the novel coronavirus can ease the concerns of the residents with whom they come in contact. “Timely detection of first responders infected with COVID-19 is essential to help mitigate future exposures to the remaining first responder workforce and the community at large,” Echols said. “It can also allow those currently under quarantine to know their status of the virus, and potentially return to work sooner to continue to protect and serve the City.”
A phone screening is also the first step for first responders who are concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms. Call Affinia Healthcare at 314-833-2777 for a phone screening and to receive a testing appointment, or other instructions. Once responders have a testing appointment, they can go to the Affinia Healthcare drive-through COVID-19 testing station at 1717 Biddle Street in St. Louis, or its testing station at 6763 Page Avenue in Pagedale.
“Affinia Healthcare is very proud to assist our first responders by providing ready access to COVID-19 testing, helping to promote positive health outcomes and support their continued service to our community,” said Dr. Alan Freeman, president and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.