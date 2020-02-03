(St. Louis Public Radio) - Five Interstate 64 ramps closed permanently Monday near downtown St. Louis.
The ramps will be replaced by new highway exits that officials say will better connect drivers to the planned new western headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and a Major League Soccer stadium.
The ramp and related construction is expected to be completed in time for the professional soccer season in early spring 2022, according to St. Louis Development Corporation spokesman John Parker.
A stretch of Interstate 255 also closed Saturday in Illinois between Collinsville Road and I-64. The closure, part of a two-part plan to update 7 miles of interstate, is expected to end in June.
The second section, from I-64 to Illinois Route 15, will close in June. Officials expect the full roadway to open by Thanksgiving.
Republished with permission of St. Louis Public Radio: https://news.stlpublicradio.org/post/five-i-64-ramps-st-louis-shut-down-construction-i-255-near-caseyville-also-closes
