When the activist group Expect Us announced that they would be assembling a protest Sunday night, they noted on their Facebook page that it would be a ‘code red’ action--meaning that the risk of arrest would be high. The group gathered in a parking lot in Hazelwood, where organizers Rev. Darryl Gray, Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, Ohun Ashe, and Cori Bush told the group that they were welcome to leave at any point if they felt unsafe. Everyone in the crowd wrote a jail support number on their arms or in their phone contacts, instructed by Aldridge.
“We all know folks that have been arrested by Hazelwood, by Florissant, and been mistreated,” organizer and political candidate Cori Bush said. “So we called a code red, red alert. Think about what you’re willing to lose. Being a part of this particular action, or any action, what are you willing to put on the line? Are you willing to have your name smeared, your reputation questioned, lose your job? What is a Black life really worth to you?”
Around 8:00 PM, several dozen cars caravanned from the parking lot to the Florissant police department, where they formed a blockade 3 cars deep on Lindbergh boulevard, stopping traffic on the road. The rest of the protesters gathered at the police department entrance.
“If you’ve got chalk, come up front. If you’ve got a sharpie, come up front,” chanted Aldridge. The message rippled through the group and a few dozen individuals moved to the front. They scribbled messages like “ACAB” and “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on the particle-boards covering the police precinct’s windows. Within a few minutes, however, riot police emerged from the precinct and pushed them back. An order to disperse was issued at approximately 8:45 PM, and officers began to arrest protesters, pushing the group back out onto Lindbergh with batons and mace.
Florissant police arrested a total of 17 throughout the night, and maced the majority of the group. Many protesters were bruised by batons, and several of those arrested were shoved face-first to the ground. A Facebook post on the Florissant police department’s official page stated that “several protesters” committed property damage and threw various objects at the police.
“I was drenched in pepper spray and hit with a baton when police rushed nonviolent protesters. Medics trying to assist injured protesters were tear gassed,” said Rev. Darryl Gray. “At no time were police threatened nor did they come under attack in any way.
“The police called ‘writing on two pieces of plywood ‘destruction of property,’ and used that as a reason to viciously attack protesters. There can be no real police reform as long as police officers continue to conduct themselves as thugs,” Gray continued.
19-year-old Elijah Foggy was among those arrested, sustaining lacerations to his face, arm and leg in the process. “I was on the other side of the street, because they pushed us back,” he recalled, referencing the private parking lot across from the police precinct. “I was talking with my friends.”
Foggy said the officers spoke to him personally after the group had retreated outside the limits of the police precinct property. “One officer came up and was like, ‘come on Elijah, come on Elijah.’ He was taunting me, trying to get me riled up. I didn’t know there were officers who were sneaking up behind me to do a sneak attack.”
Foggy said that four officers pushed him to the ground and pinned him there. “Two people grabbed my arms, then two of them slammed my legs. They pinned me down by my arms and legs,” he said. Then, he said, the officers “Dragged my head into the concrete, literally. That’s why I have that big gash on my forehead. Another person had his knee on my back. When they were trying to turn me over, I was complying, I was trying to turn over. I had mace all over my body. Four officers snuck attacked me and got me from behind.”
This action comes after a month of protests outside of the Florissant police headquarters after white detective Joshua Smith drove his unmarked police SUV into a Black man and then exited the vehicle to beat the man. Protesters with a different organization, Respect Us, have been organizing the majority of the Florissant Police Department actions. Smith has been fired and charged with first-degree assault, assault in the fourth degree, and armed criminal action, while the two other officers who were with him at the time kept their jobs and will not be charged.
Sunday night’s marchers repeated calls to defund the police heard across the nation, along with a demand for every single police shooting to be independently reviewed. “Anytime you pull the trigger, you get investigated,” said Rev. Darryl Gray. “Police cannot police police. Anytime they pull their gun, anytime they pull the trigger, independent review. In every municipality.”
By 10:00 PM, the police had pushed the protesters all the way across the road, and maced people in the private parking lot across the street, including individuals working the medics’ tent. A smaller group of riot police then broke off from the main contingent and moved to the car blockade, where they stood in a circle around a tow truck that removed two of the protesters’ cars. Traffic resumed on Lindbergh, and the remaining members of the group went home.
According to jail support advocates, all protesters arrested on the 5th were released by 1:15 PM on the 6th.
