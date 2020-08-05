Missouri state auditor and Democratic nominee for governor Nicole Galloway is challenging Gov. Mike Parsons to four debates before the November election.
Galloway announced on August 5, the day following her primary election victory, that she is inviting Parsons to join her for the September 25 virtual candidate forum held by the Missouri State Press Association. She proposes that the three additional debates be televised in-person, and socially-distanced, and that they be held in various locations across the state.
Galloway said that it is important for Missouri voters to hear from the candidates from each candidate about the Governor’s office will address issues such as health care and education as they face the challenges of a global pandemic.
It's time for @GovParsonMO to step out of the Jefferson City bubble and onto the debate stage. I'm challenging Governor Parson to FOUR debates so Missourians can see, side-by-side, how our people-first vision stacks up against Governor Parson's insider politics. pic.twitter.com/9QgksV7kNW— Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) August 5, 2020
“For too long, Governor Parson has been listening to lobbyists and insiders in Jefferson City — and ignoring the needs of Missouri’s working families” Galloway said. “That’s why I’m challenging the governor to four debates this fall so working families can hear directly from the candidates about what we will do to address the urgent challenges facing our state.
The state auditor said that the debates should be broadcast on television statewide and be hosted by a diverse and racially-inclusive group of print, radio and TV outlets to ensure all Missourians have access to them. She is proposing the locations of the debates be in the areas of Kansas City, St. Louis and regions outside of those metro areas.
