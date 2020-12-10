The FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy Alumni Association, in partnership with the St. Louis Area Foodbank, collected 12,721 pounds of food and personal care items, along with more than $1,800 in contributions in memory of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon. Bohannon, 29, was killed in the line of duty in August 2020.
Collection bins were placed in nearly 50 locations throughout the metropolitan area from Nov. 17 — Nov. 24. Truckloads of donated food and personal care items were delivered to the St. Louis Area Foodbank to assist children, adults and seniors facing food insecurity this holiday season.
Monetary donations may still be made at the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s “Virtual Food Drive” webpage dedicated to Officer Bohannon: https://vad.techbridge.org/vfdhtml.cfm?driveid=49583
Bohannon was the first member of the St. Louis police department to be killed in the line of duty since 2011. Bohannon was shot Aug. 29 while responding to a shooting call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood in south St. Louis. He died the next day. Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder.
Bohannnon is survived by his wife, Alexis Bohannon; and three children.
