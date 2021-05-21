The NAACP St. Louis County round up its COVID-19 funding program through St. Louis County CARES ACT with a large scale food pantry event in collaboration with Miss Missouri, Shalom Church, Normandy Schools Collaborative, St. Vincent Home for Children, and Operation Food Search Sat. May 15, 2021. St. Louis County NAACP also presented County Executive Dr. Sam Page with its Humanitarian Award by President John Bowman.
