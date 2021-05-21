Humanitarian Award - Sam Page

The St. Louis County NAACP, with its President John Bowman, presented County Executive Dr. Sam Page with its Humanitarian Award on Sat. May 15, 2021

 Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

The NAACP St. Louis County round up its COVID-19 funding program through St. Louis County CARES ACT with a large scale food pantry event in collaboration with Miss Missouri, Shalom Church, Normandy Schools Collaborative, St. Vincent Home for Children, and Operation Food Search Sat. May 15, 2021. St. Louis County NAACP also presented County Executive Dr. Sam Page with its Humanitarian Award by President John Bowman. 

