Wilton Gregory has received his red hat and ring from Pope Francis, becoming the first Black American cardinal in the history of Catholicism.
Gregory, 72, has been the archbishop of Washington, D.C. since 2019. He also served as bishop of Belleville, for 10 years, beginning at the end of 1993
Gregory is one of 13 bishops and priests elevated to the College of Cardinals at the Vatican on Saturday. With the ceremony, Francis has appointed 73 of the 128 cardinals who can elect the next pope.
Before the ceremony, Gregory said in an interview that he viewed his appointment as "an affirmation of Black Catholics in the United States, the heritage of faith and fidelity that we represent."
In an interview in October, said he hoped the U.S. hierarchy can broaden its concept of “pro-life” so that other pressing issues can be considered top priorities along with opposition to abortion.
Gregory has endorsed proposals to include the history of Black Catholics in the U.S. as part of the curriculum in Catholic schools. Amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice this year, some Black Catholics said the curriculum should be more honest about the church’s past links to slavery and segregation, and more detailed in portraying how Black Catholics persevered.
All U.S. Catholics “should know the full panoply of the heritage of Black people in the church,” Gregory said. “It’s not a full history until all the components have a rightful place in the telling of the story.”
There also have been calls for the Catholic church to offer some sort of reparations because of its past involvement in slavery, but Gregory said any such initiatives would have to be made by individual institutions, not by the church as a whole.
He cited the example of Catholic-affiliated Georgetown University, in Washington, D.C., which is committing funds to benefit the descendants of enslaved people sold to pay off the school’s debts.
Being chosen to head Vatican departments or eventually becoming pope themselves could be in any of these new cardinals’ future. Cardinals often advise popes and pick the next pontiff by conferring among themselves and then meeting in secret conclave to select one of their own to lead the Roman Catholic Church and its roughly 1.3 billion rank-and-file faithful.
Saturday’s ceremony, known as a consistory, was subdued compared with years past as the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on what would normally be a day of pomp and circumstance. Although St. Peter's Basilica normally holds thousands, each cardinal was limited to 10 guests, and the basilica was mostly empty.
Guests and the new cardinals wore masks. As a precaution, the cardinal candidates who traveled to Rome from abroad had been in quarantine at the Vatican for 10 days before the ceremony.
