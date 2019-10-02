Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who killed Botham Jean in his apartment last year, is heading to prison to begin a 10-year sentence. She will first be eligible for parole in five years.
"Of course that's inadequate. The entire justice system is inadequate and the work must continue," S. Lee Merritt, an attorney who represents Jean's family, wrote on Twitter.
Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot said that his office is very pleased with the verdict and sentence.
On the final day of the murder trial, Jean's younger brother, Brandt, told Guyger during his victim impact statement that he forgave her, and hugged her before she was taken to prison.
Just after that, District Judge Tammy Kemp gave Guyger a Bible and also hugged her.
Information from CNN contributed to this report.
