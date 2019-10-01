Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been found guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean.
Guyger testified she thought Botham Jean's apartment was her own when she opened his door and shot him, saying she mistook him for a burglar.
According to CBS News, Guyger parked on what she believed to be the third floor of her apartment building's garage, but she had actually parked on the building's fourth floor, where Jean lived directly above her. Jean, 26, was sitting on his couch and eating ice cream when Guyger found the door ajar and opened fire.
Though off-duty, Guyger was still in uniform when she shot Jean, a black St. Lucia native who worked as an accountant in Dallas, TX.
Jurors had been deliberating since early yesterday afternoon (Monday, September 30).
Guyger faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison.
In a statement, Jean family lawyer Lee Merritt expressed gratitude for the conviction. "Botham did not deserve to die. His family deserved justice," Merritt said.
Information from CBS News contributed to this report.
