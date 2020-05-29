Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd's fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation.
According to CBS News, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.
Floyd’s tragic death drew outrage and protests nationwide after a shocking video went viral that showed Chauvin with his knee pressed on Floyd’s neck.
He has been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter.
Information from CBS News contributed to this report.
