Lou Brock spent 15 of his 19 years with the Cardinals, where he became one of the franchise’s all-time great players. Known as the “Base Burglar” for his base stealing prowess, Brock stole 893 bases in his career, which is still a National League record. In 1974, he stole a Major League record 118 bases. He led the National League in stolen bases for eight consecutive years.
In addition to his base stealing excellence, Brock had a career batting average of .293 with 3,023 hits and 900 runs batted in. He was a six-time All-Star selection and the catalyst and leadoff hitter for the Cardinals, who made three World Series appearances and won a pair of championships in 1964 and 1967.
Brock was at his best during the World Series on baseball’s biggest stage. In 1964, Brock hit .300 as the Cardinals defeated the New York Yankees. He was just getting started. In 1967, he hit .414 with eight runs scored and a World Series record seven stolen bases as the Cardinals defeated the Boston Red Sox. In 1968, Brock hit a robust .464 with a record 13 hits, seven more stolen bases against the Detroit Tigers.
Lou Brock was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985. He was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and son, Lou Brock, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.