Former U.S. Rep. John Conyers, one of the longest-serving members of Congress, has died. He was 90.
Detroit police confirm the death Sunday afternoon and added that it appears to have been of natural causes. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
“Congressman John Conyers was a civil rights warrior, a lifelong public servant, and a stalwart Democrat,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement on behalf of the organization.
“Over the course of his public service career, which spanned more than half a century, Rep. Conyers, led groundbreaking fights that advanced the course of history, including introducing the first bill to establish the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
He served as a member of the US House of Representatives for more than 50 years. A veteran of the Michigan National Guard and US Army, Conyers was first elected to Congress in 1964.
“As a co-founder of the Congressional Black Caucus, he changed the face of leadership in the halls of Congress and blazed a trail for future leaders of color,” Perez said. “My heart goes out to the Conyers family as they mourn his passing and celebrate his life in public service.”
At the end of his tenure in 2017, Conyers served 53 years in office, making him the longest-serving African American in congressional history.
