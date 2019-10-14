A Fort Worth, Texas police officer called to perform a wellness check at a residence opened fire on a woman, killing her inside the home.
The victim was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, 28, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
According to NBC News, body camera footage shows the perspective of the officer outside the home, peering inside a window using a flashlight, spotting someone inside standing near a window and telling her, "Put your hands up — show me your hands," before shooting seconds later. At no point does he identify himself as an officer.
Fort Worth police say one shot was fired.
Officers entered the home and began providing emergency medical care to the woman, but she was pronounced dead, police said.
The tragic incident comes just two weeks after a former Dallas police officer was found guilty of murder after the shooting of Botham Jean in his own apartment.
Information from NBC News contributed to this report.
