On Friday, April 3, four COVID-19 associated deaths were reported to the City of St. Louis Department of Health.
Three of the deceased were females above the age of 70. The fourth death was a female in her 50’s. No additional information about these patients will be released due to privacy laws.
“Our hearts go out to these families. These tragic losses demonstrate the need for the St. Louis community to physically distance ourselves to help reduce the spread of the virus”, says Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis. “By doing this, we can not only protect ourselves, but our families, and the St. Louis community as a whole."
The City’s “Stay at Home” order, Executive Order #5, remains in effect until April 22, 2020. Additional restrictions have been put in place to limit gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID19.
The Department of Health’s most recent guidelines and Executive Orders can be found at https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/.
As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, there were 22 pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 115 persons being monitored, and 297 positive cases in the City of St. Louis.
