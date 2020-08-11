Two back-to-school giveaways are going on this week in north St. Louis.
In honor of National Health Center Week, CareSTL Health is hosting a mobile back-to-school supply and food giveaway on Thursday, August 13. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will continue while supplies last at its location at 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
The Ville Collaborative will distribute groceries and back to school supplies on Friday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at 2631 N. Sarah St. in St. Louis, at the corner of Sarah and Kennerly. In addition to school items and food, the giveaway includes books, hotspots, voter registration packets. Free COVID-19 testing will be provided by CareSTL Health.
