Touchette Regional Hospital is now offering a drive-through COVID-19 test site in East St. Louis at its health center located at 100 North 8th St.
The testing process begins with a telephone call to 618-646-2596 for screening by a clinician. The screening will involve questions about symptoms, possible exposure, age, work environment and underlying health conditions. If determined to meet the testing requirements as prescribed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the caller will be given a time window to arrive at the collection site. If the caller does not meet public health requirements, they will be provided information about self-isolation and staying home unless symptoms worsen.
All patients are eligible for screening, regardless of their ability to pay. There will be no charge to patients for testing. If the patient has insurance, that information will be gathered during the phone call; however, there will be no cost to the patient.
The drive-through collection site will be accessed from the 9th Street entrance into the parking lot. Signage, staff and Illinois State Police will assist with directing patients to the appropriate location. Results should be available within approximately 24 hours.
Screening phone lines are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the testing site is open noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For COVID-19 screening, call 618-646-2596.
