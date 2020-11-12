The Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard are in St. Charles conducting drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Family Arena, located at 2002 Arena Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63303.
Tests are free and open to all Missouri residents. Testing is underway today (Thurs. Nov. 12) until 6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Before you head out, advanced registration is recommended by calling 877-435-8411 or online at https://www.sccmo.org/2134/COVID-19-Testing.
For more information, visit the St. Charles County COVID-19 dashboard at www.sccmo.org/COVID.
