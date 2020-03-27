St. Louis County Library is partnering with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to provide families in need with drive-thru emergency diapers at four library branches starting Friday, April 3 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Families can pick up a supply of 25 diapers each Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Appropriately sized diapers will be provided to children ages 3 and under. A child must be present to receive a supply of diapers.
Supplies and sizes may be limited. Diapers will be distributed in the branch parking lots. Donations of diapers will also be accepted during this time.
Drive-thru diapers will be available at the following library locations:
- Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031-6796
- Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136-5322
- Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-4905
- Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744
For more information, visit https://www.slcl.org/drive-thru-diapers
