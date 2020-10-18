Eye Thrive is providing free eye exams and glasses for children ages 4-18 who need them when their mobile vision clinic visits selected St. Louis County Library locations over the next few weeks. All services are provided free of charge. A parental consent form must be completed prior to the eye exam.
The eye clinic will be at the Lewis & Clark branch, located at 9909 Lewis-Clark, Blvd., St. Louis Mo., 63136, October 12-14.
It moves to the Indian Trails branch, located at 8400 Delport Drive, St. Louis, Mo., 63114, October 19-21.
The eye clinic will be at the Florissant Valley branch, located at195 S. New Florissant Rd., Florissant, Mo., 63031, October 26-28.
The Eye Thrive mobile vision clinic rounds out its fall schedule at the Jamestown Bluffs branch, located at 4153 N. Hwy 67, Florissant, Mo., 63034, November 2 and November 4. (No eye exams on Election Day).
Capacity is limited to 15 eye exams per day. Line numbers will be assigned based on the order of arrival.
All children must pass a COVID-19 screening prior to vision screening and eye exam. Vision screenings will take place outside the library under a tent. Any child who passes the COVID-19 screening and fails the vision screening will receive an appointment time for an eye exam.
The Mobile Vision Clinic is limited to one child at a time; no family is allowed. Social distancing (6 feet apart) is required at all times, and Eye Thrive will provide masks for children during vision screenings and eye exams.
Find out more about Eye Thrive at http://eyethrive.org/.
For more information and to print out the parental consent form, visit https://www.slcl.org/eyecare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.