If you haven’t received your flu shot yet, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the St. Louis Blues are making them available for free tomorrow, Saturday, October 17 at the Enterprise Center. The flu shot clinic goes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., while supplies last. It is for St. Louis area residents age 6 months and older who do not have primary doctors or other means to receive flu shots.
This is the 17th year Barnes-Jewish Hospital has offered free flu vaccinations. And this is the first time the Enterprise Center will be opened since the hockey stopped because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.