St. Louis Community College will host on-campus events to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA. Students will receive free professional help to complete the application form, which is primarily used by federal, state and institutional financial assistance programs to determine an individual’s eligibility for grants, loans, work-study and scholarships. Any student, regardless of where they plan to attend college, is invited to FAFSA Frenzy.
STLCC FAFSA Frenzy will be held 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at STLCC-Meramec, 11333 Big Bend Rd., in Business Administration 105; 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at STLCC-Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave. in the Student Center, SC-031 Café East; 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at STLCC-Wildwood, 2645 Generations Dr., in Room 102A; 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at STLCC-Florissant Valley, 3400 Pershall Rd., in Student Center, Room 258.
Students will need: student and parent Federal Student Aid identification information, parent(s) 2018 taxes and 2018 W-2s, student 2018 taxes and 2018 W-2s, parent(s) Social Security card, student Social Security card, and a list of schools to which you have applied, been accepted to, or are interested in attending. St. Louis Community College’s school code is 002469.
Students who plan to take classes in spring or summer 2020 need to complete the 2019-2020 FAFSA. Students who plan to take classes in fall 2020 should complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA. Students began completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid on Oct. 1.
