Midwest-made Hudsonville Ice Cream is seeking nominations for its Random Acts of Ice Cream program. Selected nominees will receive a box full of ice cream pints delivered directly to their doorstep. Hudsonville Ice Cream makes more than 50 flavors, with both traditional ice cream and dairy-free options available in scoop shops and grocery stores in more than a dozen states.
Nominators can share why the teacher or other education professional (including cafeteria workers, librarians, bus drivers and more) should receive a special ice cream delivery during this unusual year. Then, Hudsonville Ice Cream will send a box of their classic pint flavors to selected nominees, no purchase required.
Hudsonville plans to ship boxes out to a number of selected recipients each week through 2020. Nominations for Random Acts of Ice Cream can be submitted at www.hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts.
