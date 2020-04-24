The Missouri Bar offers a free Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and a Health Care Directive form, in English and Spanish, at no charge to Missourians. The form, drafted by licensed Missouri lawyers, puts your decisions in writing and allows you to designate an agent to carry them out. The forms are available by calling 573-635-4128 or online at https://tinyurl.com/MOBar-durable.To learn more about advance health care planning, directives and other tools for starting the conversation, visit TheConversationProject.org/NHDD.
