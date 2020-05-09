Central Baptist Church feeds the hungry even in this period of social distancing. Every Tuesday between 12 noon and 1 p.m., free lunches are given to whomever shows up. “We look forward to serving the community, and this is a small way of doing just that,” the church stated. Central Baptist Church is located at 2845 Washington Ave.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.