Central Baptist Church feeds the hungry even in this period of social distancing. Every Tuesday between 12 noon and 1 p.m., free lunches are given to whomever shows up. “We look forward to serving the community, and this is a small way of doing just that,” the church stated. Central Baptist Church is located at 2845 Washington Ave.
