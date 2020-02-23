Project CommuniTree provides free trees to community groups for planting projects on public and nonprofit-owned land. Trees are grown at CommuniTree Gardens nursery, its volunteer assisted tree nursery in Creve Coeur Park. Trees are available on a first-come, first served basis. Tree pickups will begin in March. For more information, visit http://moreleaf.org/plant/steps-apply-free-trees/.
