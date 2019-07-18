Children in kindergarten through third grade can receive free tutoring on a walk-in, first come, first served basis July 18 and concluding August 8 at two St. Louis County Library thanks to a partnership with the Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring program.
Tutoring will be offered at Florissant Valley Branch (195 New Florissant Rd.) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, July 18-August 8, and at the Weber Road Branch (4444 Weber Rd.) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 18-August 8. No registration is required.
Children participating in the free program will work one-on-one for 30-minute sessions with older adults who serve as tutors with the Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program, the largest older adults tutoring program in the U.S. The sessions will focus on reading and literacy skills. Each week, kids who participate in the program will take home a free book to encourage reading after the tutoring session.
Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring was launched in 1989. In 2018, more than 4,000 Oasis tutors helped 21,000 children in 682 schools across the country. To find out more about the free summer reading program with the St. Louis County Library, call 314-994-3300 or visit www.slcl.org/events. For more information about Oasis, visit www.oasisnet.org.
