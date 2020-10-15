The St. Louis City SC has tabbed local sports pioneer Khalia Collier as its new Vice-President of Community Relations.
Collier made history nine years ago when she became owner of the St. Louis Surge of the then-Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League, thus becoming the first woman to own a professional sports team in the St. Louis area.
In addition to her continued ownership of the Surge, Collier will now take her talents to the soccer arena as the St. Louis City SC will embark on its new venture into the Major Soccer League in 2023. Collier played both soccer and basketball at the high school and select level.
“To be part of two dream teams, first as owner and general manager of the St. Louis Surge and now under the leadership of the first majority female-owned club in MLS, I am truly honored to be a part of making history once again,” Collier said. “As a St. Louisan, I am beyond excited to share my acceptance of this new role as well as remaining the owner of the St. Louis Surge. With this new role and my ownership comes the opportunity for the city of St. Louis and beyond to unify through the power of sports.”
In her nine seasons as the owner of the Surge, Collier has been very successful at putting a winning a product on the floor while sustaining a tremendous community outreach program. Under her leadership, the Surge won two national championships and advanced to three other championship games.
In addition to winning basketball games, the Surge broke attendance records for the league virtually every year through Collier’s tireless marketing and community outreach efforts. Her hard work and her vision helped make the Surge one of the most successful franchises in the history of women’s semi-pro basketball.
“A sense of community has been at the heart of everything our ownership group and team have done since day one,” said. Carolyn Kindle Betz, CEO of the St. Louis City SC. “And I firmly believe there’s no one better than Khalia to take the reins and lead our community development.”
Collier continue in her role as the owner of the Surge, but will relinquish her duties as the team’s general manager as she embarks on her new journey into the MLS.
