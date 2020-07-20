The movement is far from over. This weekend there were protests in Florissant, downtown St. Louis and in front of the Mayor Lyda Krewson’s Central West End home.
Protestors with Respect Us continue to rally in Florissant almost daily to object to police brutality, Occupy City Hall activists have camped out in front of City Hall to bring attention to housing issues and demand the mayor’s resignation, and on Saturday organizers from Expect Us held an “Empty Shoes Protest” downtown.
From pink princess boots and black business loafers, 537 shoes were lined up in front of police headquarters downtown. Organizers said the shoes served as a reminder of the 537 people who have been killed by U.S. police officers this year.
After several dozen protestors neatly placed the shoes in the street, they commemorated the loss of lives at the hands of police with a solemn 5 minute and 37 second sit-in.
“We need a reminder of why we are out here,” said Expect Us activist Ohun Ashe. “This headquarters has contributed to this number.”
In Florissant, protestors are continuing to keep the heat on the Florissant Police Department until demands are met for the firing of the police officers responsible for allegedly running over and violently arresting a 20-year-old protester last month.
But this weekend, Occupy City Hall joy centered in their nonviolent protests. When kicked off the steps of City Hall, protesters moved to the public sidewalk and public street. They played basketball on a BLM hoop, waved a colorful flag like a parachute to their chants and played board and card games to pass the time.
“Really just experiencing joy in the midst of everything that's happening around us,” one organizer said.
When the police arrived in an attempt to kick Occupy protesters off of the sidewalk, protestors reconvened in front of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the early morning with chants of “Wake Up Lyda!”
Occupy activists have called upon Krewson’s resignation and have asked her to put a city moratorium on evictions. They said their actions have resulted in Krewson’s recent announcement to earmark $5.4 million in federal CARES Act funds to housing assistance for city residents.
But protestors in the city said that isn’t enough.
“Hey you're doing the bare minimum,” a protestor said. “You need to do more If you want to continue to be supported by the people.”
