A fundraiser will be held to raise money for St. Louis Detective Luther Hall’s medical expenses 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 at Flamingo Bowl, 1117 Washington Ave. The donation for this event is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Food, bowling and pool are included.
Hall hasn’t returned to work since he was severely injured while working undercover at a Stockley verdict protest in 2017. Four of his fellow officers were indicted as a result of allegedly causing his injuries.
“He was injured in the line of duty, and he needs our support,” said J. “Tink” Upchurch, a retired sergeant for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, who is organizing the fundraiser for Hall along with Rebound 911, an organization that provides education, peer support and mental wellness resources for first responders.
Upchurch, who is a close friend of Hall’s, was forced to retire in 2009 after she was hit by a drunk driver while on duty in 2006. “That day changed the trajectory of my life and my career,” Upchurch said, adding that Hall helped her through that tough time. “I love Luther. He is my best friend, and I’m going to be there for him like he was there for me.”
Hall joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 1995, he said, “to decrease violence in the city by investigating and arresting individuals who participated in illegal drug activity and the crimes associated with that.” Hall worked in many facets of the police department including Narcotics, Intelligence and Homicide.
Upchurch said the fund-raiser is about more than money for his hospital bills. “He needs this mentally and spiritually,” she said. “Yes, financially, too. “
To donate, go to eventbrite.com or call 314-226-1702.
