An old friend and his family celebrated the life and legacy of their patriarch on Monday, March 23 in Nashville, Tenn. In this new, uncertain era of the novel coronavirus and its respiratory disease COVID-19, the world pandemic that’s now sweeping the U.S. forced changes in the way everyone and everything operates, including churches and funeral homes.
“Due to the coronavirus, the only persons allowed to attend the funeral service scheduled for Monday, 3/23/2020, at 11:00am are family members and program participants. Also the visitation scheduled for Monday 3/23/2020 at 10:00am has been cancelled,” the friend posted on social media.That funeral was streamed live on YouTube, open to the public so that local and out of town family and friends could pay their last respects. During the funeral on You Tube, clergy and choir members appeared to be spaced with one empty chair between each person.
Actions like these have become more commonplace in cities and towns across the U.S. as they adhere to social distancing orders imposed during this health pandemic.
Physical distancing of at least six feet is an important step that individuals must take to help prevent contact with and the spread of the COVID-19, as is washing hands thoroughly with soap for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol when soap and water is not available; coughing or sneezing into tissue or elbows; staying away from sick folk and staying home if you are sick. Social distancing is ordered or recommended during the pandemic in most communities.
In St. Louis, along with details about final arrangements and obituaries, some area funeral homes are providing families with information about COVID-19 on their websites from the National Funeral Directors Association, which had to cancel two of its own upcoming meetings due to the new coronavirus.
“We recognize that it is our responsibility to protect the health of those we are privileged to serve and will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they will meaningfully and safely commemorate the life of their loved one,” Austin Layne Mortuary states on its website. The funeral home says it regularly receives information updates via NFDA from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services, and other agencies about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States.
Austin Layne, of Austin Layne Mortuaries told the American, “We are still only allowing 10 people to come into our mortuaries, six feet apart. Come and view their loved one and go back home.”
“According to the CDC, at this time, there are no known risks associated with being in the same room during a funeral or visitation service with the remains of someone who has died from a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. Depending on a family’s preferences, their loved one can be safely embalmed. Families may choose either burial or cremation as a service option,” his and other sites posted.
All of the funeral homes websites we checked that posted about COVID-19 make it clear that they follow all recommended precautions to avoid illness.
“Whatever the national is telling us to do, that’s what we’re doing what the doctors, not what Mr. Trump is telling us to do; what the trained doctors are telling us,” Layne emphasized. “Mr. Trump doesn’t care. He’s just worrying about his numbers.”
The Ozella J. Foster Funeral Service website says it “will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are most important to them,” and “NFDA continues to lead the conversation with federal officials about the role of funeral service as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The statement posted by the staff of William C. Harris Funeral Home reads, in part, “The CDC and our state and local public health officials have offered a lot of helpful guidance for businesses on this topic, which we continue to follow” and “No more than two people are allowed onsite during the arrangement process.”
At Serenity Memorial, Gerald T. Johnson, president, states in part, “Serenity has adapted our services to follow the guidelines and mandates issued by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, health professionals, and the Illinois Funeral Directors Association. Effective immediately and until further notice, Serenity services will be limited to immediate family and close friends of 10 people or fewer to include funeral homes, gravesites and churches. For those who are unable to attend they may visit our website to sign a loved one’s guest book, post condolences, and/or send flowers.”
For this pandemic and the times we live in, Layne and others have said, we must continue to pray.
“Now, they need to call a national prayer day. Like they have vigils for murders, they need to have vigils for us,” Layne said. “They need one quick. The only thing that’s going to save us is the Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.