Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway joined many of the state’s associations of hospitals, physicians, health workers and public health professionals in calling on Governor Mike Parson to issue a statewide Stay at Home order on Tuesday, March 31. There are now more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
“A statewide stay-at-home order is necessary because we have a limited window to take steps that will lessen the surge on our healthcare system, and that window is closing rapidly. Continuing to wait only delays the inevitable,” Galloway said in a statement.
“Failure to address the immediate threat to public health will undermine our economic recovery. Public health experts, front-line hospital workers, and medical professionals have provided clear guidance on what our state needs to do to make it through this crisis.”
Galloway, who has been elected statewide as auditor once after being appointed in the wake of Thomas Schweich’s suicide, is running for governor as a Democrat. Parson has been elected statewide as lieutenant governor once and only became governor through the resignation of Eric Greitens.
Galloway rightly included faith leaders, business leaders, local governments and editorial boards among those who have urged Parson to issue a statewide Stay at Home order without result. Thirty states and the District of Columbia have some form of formal Stay at Home orders in place.
“The absence of a statewide order undermines the efforts of those local communities with stronger guidelines than the state as a whole, as Missouri’s healthcare systems service wide geographic areas,” Galloway’s campaign noted.
Parson was asked to respond, and his response will be reported if received.
