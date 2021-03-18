St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, in a CBS News “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday said she’s not backing down or kissing the “ring of the status quo” in her pursuit to make good on her campaign promise to rebuild the justice system.
Correspondent Bill Whitaker opened the segment with, “St. Louis has one of the highest rates of police shootings in the country and Black mistrust of police runs deep,” So when an African American woman won the top prosecutor’s job, first in 2016 and again this past November, many hoped for change. Gardner, a Democrat in a red state promised to hold police to account. Instead, she has run into relentless opposition from the police union and its powerful allies.”
“We as law enforcement have to hear the cries for help in the community and deliver. That’s why I’m not going to back down,” said Gardner.
She described the battles she’s fought with the St. louis Police union. She described what she called the differences between police and the police union.
“We work well with everyday police officers, every day. But what we have is a police union who basically injects fear and misinformation in the police department,” she said.
However, Jeff Roorda, a spokesman for the union described Gardner as not being a “partner with law enforcement.” Roorda, a former police officer, was fired in 2001 after falsifying a police report. He said, “She’s a prosecutor that wants to second guess everything law enforcement does and find fault when there is no fault to find.”
“The people of St. Louis overwhelmingly voted me in to do my job to reform a system that we all know is beyond repair,” She said. “It needs to be dismantled and rebuilt.”
The 60 Minutes segment also included interviews with former police Sergeant Robert Ogilvie and Alderwoman Megan Green.
“We’ve been arresting people and locking them up…for decades and it hasn’t worked and it’s not working, so it’s time to do something different,” said Green.
Green reportedly said that when she questioned the police budget the union mounted a campaign to unseat her. “It was to send a message to other elected officials, like don’t you dare. Don’t you be talking about how much money goes into the police department, because if you do, this is what we’re going to do to you.”
When asked about the prognosis for reform she said, “It’s really difficult. They fight reform tooth and nail and the tactics they use against elected officials are used to quell dissent…it scares a lot of folks.”
“I wish there was an easy fix to this thing. But I think it’s gonna take a lot of people crossing the aisle and changing,” said Ogilvie, who quit the police force last August. “I believe that most of the officers that come out of the academy…they want to come out here and do a good job. But the reality out here is this, you’re basically judged by how well you are at making arrests. That’s the bottom line.”
Gardner, the first Black female Circuit Attorney who was elected to a second term in a landslide, showed a stack of some of the hundreds of letters she’s received – hate mail, including name-calling, racist slurs and death threats.
Gardner said that she “signed up for this” and that “What frightens me is, now, that it’s calls to my family, andI’m afraid that a loved one may be harmed because I took this job.”
Gardner said she’s going to continue the path of reform because that is what she was elected to do.
“Let’s start addressing the pain. Let’s start addressing and really understanding the communities,” she said. “And those people are hardworking individuals who are not anti-police. At the same time, they want fairness and justice under the laws.
To watch the full segment log onto https://tinyurl.com/4jk7cvm3.
